California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,393 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $73,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,452.63.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,424.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

