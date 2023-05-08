Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $97,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

ULTA stock opened at $520.05 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

