Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $109.00 at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,134 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

