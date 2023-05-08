Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

