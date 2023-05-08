Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,490 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

