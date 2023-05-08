Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.56 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.