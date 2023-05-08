Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $32,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PPL by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.