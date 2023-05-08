Dakota Wealth Management Sells 42,089 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,089 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

NEM opened at $48.72 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

