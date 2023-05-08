Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,615 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $342.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.84 and its 200 day moving average is $381.09.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

