Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

