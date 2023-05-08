Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $144.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.