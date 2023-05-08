Glenview Trust Co Takes $227,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160,697 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $54.74 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

