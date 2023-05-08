Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Shake Shack worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of SHAK opened at $65.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

