Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,351 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

