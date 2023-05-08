PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

