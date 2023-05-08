California Public Employees Retirement System Has $92.02 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,557 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of VMware worth $92,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

VMW stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

