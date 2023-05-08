PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
PNM Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.
PNM Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
