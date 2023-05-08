PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

