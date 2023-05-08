Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.91 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 297.75%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

