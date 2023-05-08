California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 144,330 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.67% of NiSource worth $74,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

