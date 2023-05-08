The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,974,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 217,308 shares valued at $17,467,482. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

