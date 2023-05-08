Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HP were worth $40,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HPQ stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

