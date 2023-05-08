Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,741 shares of company stock worth $72,194,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

