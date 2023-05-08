Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 20,795 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.56 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

