California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 52,714 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

