California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,007 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Prudential Financial worth $84,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $82.05 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.