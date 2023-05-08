EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. EngageSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

