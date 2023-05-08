California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Devon Energy worth $93,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

