EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 500.com in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

