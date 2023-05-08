EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 500.com in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

