Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.