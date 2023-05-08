California Public Employees Retirement System Has $89.63 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $89,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

