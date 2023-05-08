Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.