Freshpet’s (FRPT) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

