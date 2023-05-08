Swiss National Bank Has $98.52 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of PG&E worth $98,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $585,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $57,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $17.27 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

