Swiss National Bank Sells 33,850 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $101,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $240.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.