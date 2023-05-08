Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of GPC opened at $173.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

