Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,460.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,464.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

