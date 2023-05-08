EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.95-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.38-2.46 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.97. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

