EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.26 and a 200 day moving average of $321.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,757,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

