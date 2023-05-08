Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $296.81 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $297.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.51.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

