Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $44,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

