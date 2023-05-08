Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $315.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

