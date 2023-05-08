Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 28.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Fortinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.59 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 210.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

