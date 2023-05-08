Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 2,399,242 Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,399,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 74.98% of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSME opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Profile

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

