RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RH were worth $59,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 538,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,446,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH stock opened at $261.72 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

