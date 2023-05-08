Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 110,692 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

