Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $60,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $187.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.21 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

