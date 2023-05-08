Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,249 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $60,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

