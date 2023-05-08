Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,510 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 560,351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $61,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

