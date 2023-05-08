D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,736 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of D.R. Horton worth $119,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.