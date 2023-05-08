Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
